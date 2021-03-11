Netizens ridiculed the outfit of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle during a controversial interview she gave to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. The Daily Mail drew attention to the relevant comments.

The Duchess of Sussex starred in a black dress with a belt from the Italian brand Armani. Its cost is 3300 pounds sterling (339 thousand rubles).

The white-blot print on Markle’s outfit caught the attention of viewers, as they saw in it a resemblance to bird droppings. “It feels like a seagull went to the toilet on one side of Megan’s dress”, “The print on the dress is bird droppings”, “I can’t look at Megan’s dress, it feels like seagulls attacked her,” the users wrote.

Related materials Hide from the queen Jeans on the hips, leopard and fur coats: what the British princesses sinned before marriage

Earlier in March, viewers scoffed at Prince Harry’s socks during the same interview. On the video posted on the network, he is captured in a light gray suit and black socks. At the same time, the footage shows that the socks turned out to be too short for the trousers chosen by the prince and bare their legs. Fans felt that the Duke of Sussex stopped paying due attention to his appearance after moving to the United States.

On Monday, March 8, CBS aired the first joint interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave after moving to the United States. Harry said that during Meghan’s first pregnancy, some members of the royal family expressed concerns about the skin color of their unborn child. Megan admitted that she was contemplating suicide due to harassment in the British press.