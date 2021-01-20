Fans of popular Syrian blogger Hadil El Ali, known as Om Sayf, were worried about the girl’s unusual gesture in her latest Youtube-rolley. Viewers saw in him a hidden call for help, writes El Shai.

Turkey-based El Ali, whose channel has nearly six million subscribers, released a fresh video on January 10. She said that the video is the last on the channel. After this phrase, the blogger raised her left hand, bent her thumb and clenched her fist. Then she took a quick glance at her hand, said goodbye, and abruptly stopped the recording.

This flexion gesture is often used by victims of domestic violence so that they can secretly ask for help if they are in danger. In June 2020, videos with a similar sign went viral on TikTok.

El Ali’s video has been watched nearly 20 million times. The viewers were left scared that the girl was in real danger. Some even suggested that the blogger had already died. Soon the hashtag Rescue Om Sayf appeared on the vastness of social networks.

A few days later, Om Sayf contacted the BBC reporters. She said she decided to leave the video hosting “due to stress and personal problems.” However, she never explained why she made a gesture for help.