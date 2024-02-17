5-year-old Noah melted viewers this week with a striking action in Does he do it or doesn't he do it. The little boy turned down a dream gift for himself, so that his mother received a prize that means a lot to her. No child in the RTL 4 show had done that before. Mother Yinka (28) explains why she saw it coming and answers the big question surrounding her prize.

