This Sunday the duel was played between Ambriz’s Toluca and André Jardine’s América, a rivalry that at least throughout the century has been highlighted, since it is almost impossible for a match to be played whenever these two institutions meet on the field. bad football Indeed, this rule was met and beyond the fact that the result was a narrow draw, both teams put on a good show, due to their desire for victory and attacking tactical proposals.
Beyond the fact that this match is not accompanied by the classic label, it always generates such a focus of interest that this weekend viewers from Europe were present following up on several players who have options and sporting potential to leave for the best football. of the world. One of the clear objectives during that match was the young Mexican Marcel Ruíz, who has been at an outstanding sporting level for several months.
Marcel is a key piece in Ambriz’s plans, the Mexican is usually the owner of the scarlet midfield and the reality is that he has improved enormously over time, since his talent has shown since the day of his debut. Ruíz gave a great match in the eagles, which is why the group of scouts surely took very good references from the contention. Marcel was not the only target under the spotlight, in the same way Maxi Araujo from Toluca and names like Kevin Álvarez, Fidalgo, Valdés and Rodríguez from América were also in the spotlight.
