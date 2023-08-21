There is more demand for airline tickets to destinations owned by owners in B&B full of love abroad than last year. As you know, millions of people watch the popular date and travel program on RTL4 and Videoland.

This is evident from research by Skyscanner, the search engine where you can compare prices of airlines, hotels, car rental companies and travel websites. The company surveyed searches for return economy airline tickets between July 10 and August 15 this year, the time span in which B&B full of love can be seen on the screen.

For example, Debbie not only scores points with buddy Paul in Spain. Since the start of B&B Full of Love there is a 29 percent increase in the number of searches towards Girona compared to last year. Girona is the closest airport to Debbie's B&B in Sant Andreu del Terrì, Spain. Marian is also more popular in Budens, Portugal, with a 28 percent increase in the number of searches for Faro, the nearest airport.

The Portuguese environment of Marian also pleases the viewer. © RTL4



On Mount Joy, Skyscanner sees an increase of nineteen percent (towards Malaga). For Stockholm in Sweden, where the single Bram lives, there is an increase of seven percent, for Limoges (Walter) an increase of five percent. Only at Petri in Monclar, France, has the popularity, in terms of flights, not grown. Flights to Bergerac, the nearest airport, have remained the same compared to the same period last year.

That more Dutch people search more for airline tickets compared to last year is ‘logical’, says a spokesperson for Skyscanner. “Because there was an aftermath of corona last year. You can therefore not say with certainty that the increase in the demand for airline tickets that can now be seen at a number of destinations is entirely due to the popularity of B&B full of love. But it is striking in any case.”

Whole weekend full of B&B full of love

B&B full of love will experience the final next weekend. The last regular episode can be seen on RTL4 on Saturday at 8 p.m., after which you can see in the reunion broadcast on Sunday at 8 p.m. who has really found love. The viewer who does not want or cannot wait has the option on Saturday evening. The reunion can then be seen on Videoland at 9.30 pm.

