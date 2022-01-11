In Down the road Gordon goes on a trip with a young group of people with Down syndrome. Tonight the participants were introduced to each other for the first time. And although saying goodbye to family was quite difficult for some participants, in the end they couldn’t wait to start their adventure.

From singing on the bus with Gordon, contestant Liam who stated that he didn’t really like camping and prefers luxury to the first night in a camping tent; the atmosphere was soon good. And there was more: 19-year-old Thirza confessed to developing warm feelings for Nick after a day and decided to vent during a bus ride.

“Can I say something? I just really love you. I have the feeling that I’m quite a bit in love with you actually,” revealed Thirza. It turned out to be a bull’s eye, because Nick also liked her. ,,I love that very much. I love you,” he blurted out immediately.