In Down the road Gordon goes on a trip with a young group of people with Down syndrome. Tonight the participants were introduced to each other for the first time. And although saying goodbye to family was quite difficult for some participants, in the end they couldn’t wait to start their adventure.
From singing on the bus with Gordon, contestant Liam who stated that he didn’t really like camping and prefers luxury to the first night in a camping tent; the atmosphere was soon good. And there was more: 19-year-old Thirza confessed to developing warm feelings for Nick after a day and decided to vent during a bus ride.
“Can I say something? I just really love you. I have the feeling that I’m quite a bit in love with you actually,” revealed Thirza. It turned out to be a bull’s eye, because Nick also liked her. ,,I love that very much. I love you,” he blurted out immediately.
On social media was the first episode of Down the road reason enough for viewers to share their thoughts. For example, several people melted away at Thirza’s confession of love and people laughed at the candor of the participants. ‘How I am enjoying this: the honesty, the humor great!’, someone writes.
Some people initially admitted that they were ‘reluctant’ that Gordon would present the program, but are now coming back to that. ‘Gordon is doing surprisingly well’ and ‘Wonderful program. Have to say that Gordon does this very nicely, respectfully’, is a selection of the reactions on social media.
Down the road has been made with great success in Belgium for several years now, with Dieter Coppens as presenter. In August last year, SBS 6 announced that it would come up with a Dutch version of the program.
