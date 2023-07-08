Social networks did not remain silent and demanded that Galilee Montijo no longer driver in The House of the Famous Mexicobecause they assure that for weeks he has not only presented a certain favoritism on the part of paul stanleybut from the fourth heaven, which has caused controversy.

And it is that many have noticed how Galilea Montijo has supposedly carefully protected paul stanleysomething that viewers no longer liked at all, who have questioned the hostess of The House of the Famous Mexico of whom it was said last week that he would have arrived in an inconvenient state.

It was on the official pages of The House of the Famous Mexico and fan page accounts on TikTok where they have shown their annoyance at seeing Galilee Montijo with a position of favoritism for his teammate Today programso they ask for other people as drivers.

Galilea Montijo is no longer so loved on LCDLF/Instagram

Another thing that has been commented within the reality show is that Montserrat Oliver, who has been a panelist at the galas, has become one of the favorites of the project, they have even commented that it is she who should lead said gala and not Galilee Montijo.

It is worth mentioning that this week we will know who is the fifth LCDLF nominee for what many expect it to be Barbie Juárez or Paul Stanley, since they see team hell with a lot of support, which has generated more drama for the competition.

