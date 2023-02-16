Magaly Medina announced a new and powerful ampay that threatens to end a show business relationship. The followers of the ‘Urraca’ hope that it will not be about Roberto el ‘Chorri’ Palacios again.

Valentine’s Day is a thing of the past and Magaly Medina hits the national show business again. the driver of “Magaly TV, the firm” will reveal a new infidelity in his program today, Wednesday, February 15. Everyone is very expectant of who it could be. However, a large group of followers of the ‘Urraca’ is ready for the worst. And it is that many viewers believe that it is again the ‘Chorri’ Palacios, who has already been caught cheating on his wife on multiple occasions. Is it really about him?

“Not again the ‘Chorri’ Palacios, how boring”

Through social networks, Internet users expressed their rejection of a new possible appearance of the former soccer player on the ATV program. “Not again the ‘Chorri’ Palacios, how boring”, exclaimed a user. “Do you still believe that my aunt gives a good ampay? In recent months he has dedicated himself to selling smoke. For example, the ‘ampay’ al ‘Chorri’, opined another person in Twitter.

Comments on Twitter about the new ampay. Photo: Twitter See also Magaly Medina: how many notarial letters have you received throughout your career on TV?

Magaly Medina’s announcement

With a powerful preview of what we will see in “Magaly TV, the firm”, Magaly Medina Submitted a new report. With what was investigated by the television host’s team, we will see a celebrity figure involved in a new case of infidelity, which would end her relationship.

“Today on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. He lives a romance like a fifteen-year-old in love and his love shines everywhere, but secretly he asks his friends to bring girlfriends ”, says the narration.