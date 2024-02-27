The House of Famous 4 has reached its limit, that is why the viewers have sent a statement denouncing all the bad things that have happened during this season, including episodes of violence and racism, which is why I would ask Telemundo that the reality show be canceled or that at least the residents moderate the content they are doing in front of the cameras.

It was in X where a statement was shared asking Telemundo deal with all the issues that have been raised for a long time, some of them have been the threats of Lupillo Rivera against Alfredo Adameas well as the blow that Carlos Gómez would have given Rodrigo Romeh in the face, for which he was expelled from La Casa de Los Famosos 4 since it is prohibited, because in the contracts it appears what cannot be done within the reality show.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

On social networks, said document has already gone viral and many support the cause and claim that Telemundo could be promoting violence with this content, while others have shared messages that it could be the same fans who support various quarters although the majority is in favor of this fourth season of The House of Famous It is the most violent of all.

The House of Famous People is in controversy/Instagram

“What a crazy letter, you have to be serious about what is serious, all that aggression started the day that Adame was hysterical to get Gregorio out of the fourth fire and last night he did the same to Divaza, ALL the attacks that we have seen in the last week started that day”, “The crown that Pelo Azul made, and the production did not tell her anything at all and they even went to the video of her making the crown ah no but Earth is to blame for everything ahahaha,” write the social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the panelists have also been criticized on several occasions, as there are those who claim there is favoritism behind the scenes, something that many of the various teams that exist outside of La Casa de Los Famosos 4 have not liked, where the offenses are at hand. the order of the day.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp