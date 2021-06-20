YouTube star Kalvijn caused a lot of annoyance among viewers of Studio Europe . The online celebrity was invited to talk about the European Football Championship on the NPO 1 program, to the almost unanimous incomprehension of dozens of viewers on Twitter. “What a mismatch.”











Kelvin Boerma (25), as Kalvijn is really called, is one of the best-known online stars in the Netherlands with 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and one million followers on Instagram. In addition, he regularly plays football himself and was in the stadium when the Netherlands played against Ukraine last week. Reason for Studio Europe, the NOS talk and analysis program, to invite him as an analyst last night.

Next to him were former international Rafael van der Vaart and Alfred Schreuder, assistant coach at FC Barcelona. While they mainly gave their opinion about the sport, Kalvijn spoke about things he undeniably understands, such as the best internet videos about the European Championship. But the few times he spoke about the tournament, it didn’t go well. For example, he seemed not to know Barcelona star player Pedro González López (‘Pedri’) and he asked Van der Vaart what he could best fill in his European Championship group in the Spain-Poland match.



Quote

You seriously ask me, at Spain-Poland, what to fill in? Rafael van der Vaart

The former footballer thought that was quite strange, since the main question was how much Spain would win. ,,You ask me seriously, in Spain-Poland, what you have to fill in?” he responded with surprise. Presenter Henry Schut had to laugh and cut off the conversation to close the broadcast.

Rafael van der Vaart was quite surprised when Kalvin asked him for advice. © NPO



It ended up being a draw (1-1), but many viewers at home had their verdict ready. “He really has nothing useful to say and no knowledge of football. Raise the bar, NOS,” read one of the countless messages on Twitter, where the program trending topic used to be. ‘Does the NOS sometimes have trouble finding good football analysts?’ another wondered.

And: ‘If even Calvin can sit at that table, then I can sit there too.’ In conclusion, a viewer concluded: ‘It is better to criticize the NOS than to Kalvijn, who simply did what he was invited to. I really liked it, but it wasn’t in the right program if you want razor-sharp football analysis.’

Kalvijn’s management did not want to respond to the criticism this morning. NOS could not be reached for comment.

