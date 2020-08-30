The Bundestag committee of inquiry into the Wirecard affair is getting closer. But this Monday and Tuesday there will be two more special meetings of the finance committee. For the first time, representatives of the Chancellery will also be present: Minister of State Hendrik Hoppenstedt and the department heads Lars-Hendrik Röller (economy) and Bernhard Kotsch (intelligence services).

Which already shows what the next few months will be about. About the involvement of the federal government, right up to the highest government headquarters, in the business interests of the now insolvent company from Aschheim in Bavaria. And the handling of the federal control authorities with the payment service provider, whose management allegedly falsified accounts on a large scale.

According to the insolvency administrator Michael Jaffé, Wirecard was actually only able to show EUR 26 million in freely available funds, which were offset by liabilities of EUR 3.2 billion.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economics Minister Peter Altmaier have already appeared on the Finance Committee, and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht has also been invited this week. Felix Hufeld, the President of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin), the head of the FIU money laundering authority, Christof Schulte, and a representative of the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior are also expected.

The time window is not large

The problem of the opposition factions: Because of the general election in September next year, the time window is not large. There are a few months only for educational sessions and writing a report. In particular, the FDP and the Left are jostling, but the Greens still wanted the two special sessions – probably also to advance internal clarifications as to the aim of a committee of inquiry.

The FDP finance politician Florian Toncar told the Tagesspiegel: “The investigative committee must now start quickly, it should have more members than usual and take time, as long as possible in the election year.” The faction does not want an end before June. “A report can also be created step by step, it doesn’t have to be at the end of the educational work.”

The opposition parties’ interest in knowledge is quite different. The Greens strongly emphasize the practical work, their financial politicians are not least concerned with a better position of the Federal Republic in the fight against money laundering. The party has a positioning problem: The Greens want to be open to all in terms of coalition politics and therefore have little interest in overly personalizing a committee.

The left-wing politician Fabio de Masi, on the other hand, has fewer cuffs, who is already looking specifically at the Chancellery and the head of government. He still sees many unanswered questions about Angela Merkel’s trip to Beijing last autumn, during which she campaigned for Wirecard to enter the Chinese market.

Different accents

The Free Democrats also emphasize factual interests. “Our main concern is to strengthen the integrity of the financial markets and, as a result, to have a more capable constitutional state that protects the interests of normal investors,” says Toncar. “We are less concerned with new laws than with pointing out enforcement problems in the Wirecard case and then urging them to apply the applicable laws better.”

While the FDP is meeting with the Union here, the SPD, the Greens and the Left also want to legislate on the Wirecard affair. Scholz has already submitted a package of ideas for this, including changes to the balance sheet supervision. The Ministry of Finance fears that under the fresh impression of the Wirecard scandal, possible tightening of the law could now fail if the investigative committee drags on for a long time.

What happened in Bavaria?

Another aspect is the actions of the Bavarian authorities. According to Toncar, the gaze of a committee must also be directed towards Munich, “because there are a few things that need to be clarified there at the Bavarian company Wirecard”. In any case, one point will be “the interface between Bafin and the Munich public prosecutor, who both had to do with investigations or investigations against Wirecard”. However, the Bundestag may not get anywhere on its own because it cannot request access to documents from a state government. “The state parliament there should therefore support us with its own educational work”, demands Toncar.