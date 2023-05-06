Film and television writers lay down work in Hollywood, and the viewer at home will notice that
Thousands of American film and television writers went on strike this week and if the work stoppage continues, viewers at home will also be affected. The late-night talk shows are already suffering, and the last strike fifteen years ago delayed new seasons of series and (unintentionally) even polished the image of Donald Trump.
