After the international week, this weekend will be bursting with club football again. With Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among others, there is plenty to enjoy again. View the program below and follow the matches here.
England
1pm: Liverpool – Watford
4pm: Brighton – Norwich City
4 p.m.: Burnley – Manchester City
4 p.m.: Chelsea – Brentford
4pm: Leeds United v Southampton
4pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers – Aston Villa
6.30pm: Manchester United – Leicester City
Spain
2 pm: Getafe – Mallorca
4.15 pm: Levante – Villarreal
6.30pm: Celta de Vigo – Real Madrid
9 p.m.: Atletico Madrid – Alaves
Germany
3.30 pm: Arminia Bielefeld – VfB Stuttgart
3.30 pm: Bayer Leverkusen – Hertha BSC
3.30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt – Greuther Fürth
3.30 pm: Hoffenheim – VfL Bochum
3.30 pm: SC Freiburg – Bayern Munich
6.30pm: Borussia Dortmund – RB Leipzig
Italy
3 p.m.: Spezia – Venice
6 p.m.: Lazio – Sassuolo
8.45 pm: Salernitana – Torino
France
5 pm: OGC Nice – Stade Rennes
7pm: Lille OSC – Girondins Bordeaux
9 p.m.: AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Marseille
Belgium
4.15 pm: SV Zulte Waregem – St. Truiden
6.30 pm: KV Mechelen – KV Kortrijk
6.30 pm: KV Oostende – RFC Seraing
8.45 pm: OH Leuven – Royal Antwerp FC
