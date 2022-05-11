The Giro started on Friday with an impressive victory by Mathieu van der Poel, who also received the first pink jersey. He only had to give it up in the fourth stage. Juan Pedro López seized power on the flanks of Etna.

In the fifth stage, Van der Poel’s team did everything it could to help the leader to a second stage victory, but that turned out not to be possible. Arnaud Démare won the sprint of the considerably thinned peloton.

