From: Florian Naumann

Pope Benedict’s final resting place in St. Peter’s Basilica. © Gregorio Borgia/dpa

After the funeral of Benedict XVI. Visitors can now go to the grave of the German Pope: The Vatican has reopened the resting place.

ROME – The Vatican has the tomb of Benedict XVI. made available to the public. On Sunday (January 8), visitors to St. Peter’s Basilica were able to descend back into the grotto, where the Pope Emeritus was buried on Thursday. Above his tomb, covered by a stone slab with his name, is a stone relief on the wall. The tombs of numerous popes are located in the caves.

Joseph Ratzinger – Benedict’s real name – lies in the tomb of his Polish predecessor, Pope John Paul II. Years ago, his remains were brought upstairs to the basilica near Michelangelo’s Pietà. Benedict died on New Year’s Eve morning at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where he lived in the years following his 2013 resignation. Born in Bavaria, he was the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013.

Pope Benedict died: Mountain riflemen report “dignified farewell”

Many people from Bavaria also came to the funeral service and burial of Benedict. “I think we gave him a dignified farewell,” said Tegernsee Mountain Rifle Captain Florian Baier Munich Mercury about the ceremony in St. Peter’s Square.

The Tegernsee mountain riflemen were allowed to sit far in front, right next to the representatives of the Bavarian state government. “We were all very moved,” said Baier. When the coffin of the deceased was finally carried into St. Peter’s Basilica to be buried in the crypt, a brass band, accompanied by a drummer, played the Bavarian anthem. “That was the most impressive moment for me,” said Baier.

Benedict’s legacy: records are to be destroyed

Meanwhile, there is also information about how to deal with Benedict’s legacy: According to private secretary Georg Gänswein, he ordered the destruction of his notes. Meanwhile, Regensburg could become a place of remembrance and research. (dpa/fn/gab)