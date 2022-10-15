View all results on the European football fields here

Today there was again plenty of football in the major foreign competitions: the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Below you can view all the results again and you will also find the standings and other information worth knowing.
Schedule Premier League (England)
Program La Liga (Spain)
Bundesliga program (Germany)
Program Serie A (Italy)
Program Ligue 1 (France)
Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Standings
Statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#View #results #European #football #fields