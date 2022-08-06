In the first real weekend of the new football season, not only the Eredivisie shoots out of the starting blocks. The ball is also rolling again in competition in France, England, Germany and Belgium these days. Check here all standings and results.
England
Fulham – Liverpool 2-2
Tottenham Hotspur – Southampton 4-1
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 2-0
Leeds United – Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1
Bournemouth – Aston Villa 2-0
Everton – Chelsea 0-1
Germany
1. FC Union Berlin – Hertha Berlin 3-1
Borussia Monchengladbach – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3-1
VfL Wolfsburg – Werder Bremen 2-2
VfL Bochum – 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-2
FC Augsburg – SC Freiburg 0-4
Borussia Dortmund – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1-0
France
RC Strasbourg Alsace – AS Monaco 1-2
Clermont Foot – Paris Saint Germain 0-5
Belgium
KRC Genk – KAS Eupen 4-2
KV Kortrijk – STVV 0-0
Charleroi – KV Oostende 1-3
KV Mechelen – Union 3-0
