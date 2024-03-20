The Communist Party accepted this Wednesday, March 20, the resignation of the president of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong. The president resigned after being accused of unspecified irregularities a year after taking office, the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party confirmed.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party, the highest decision-making body in Vietnam, approved the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong almost a year after his election.

The Government of Vietnam reported this Wednesday, March 20, that it accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong after he allegedly violated party rules and added that these “deficiencies had negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, the State and from him personally.”

The president in Vietnam plays a largely ceremonial role; he is one of the four main political offices in the Southeast Asian nation. And, although the Presidency of the country is a position with less power than that of the general secretary of the Communist Party or the prime minister, Thuong was placed on the front line in the face of a possible succession of Trong at the head of the party in the Congress scheduled for 2026. .

The committee meeting took place a day before the extraordinary session of the Vietnamese Parliament, scheduled for Thursday, when deputies are expected to confirm the party's decisions.

The government did not elaborate on Thuong's “shortcomings,” but major leadership changes in the one-party state recently have been linked to a broad anti-graft campaign, which has been billed as a way to crack down on corruption but which critics They also suspect that it is a tool of internal political struggle.

An extensive career in the Communist Party

In a special session, the Central Committee also removed Thuong from his party positions after he was accused of violating the party's regulations, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Thoung was appointed president in March last year, at the age of 52, becoming the youngest politician to hold the position, and replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who resigned a month earlier due to corrupt practices that occurred under his command.

The outgoing president, born in the southern province of Vinh Long, is a veteran politician of the Communist Party, which he joined as a university student and where he held the prominent position of permanent secretary until his rise to the presidency.

The 53-year-old politician was considered a man close to the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, 79, and the most powerful man in the country.

In recent years, the general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party has promoted an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign that has taken out senior political and business officials who in other times would have seemed untouchable.

With EFE and Reuters