Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigns

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. About it informs Tuoi Tre edition.

According to the newspaper, the President’s resignation was approved by the Central Committee (CC) of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He has led the country since April 2021.

It is noted that Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to leave his post amid a corruption scandal in the government. So, under him, two deputy prime ministers resigned from their posts, as well as two ministers and many officials of the country were prosecuted.

