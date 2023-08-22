Pastor Y Hin Nie, 75, preaches the gospel from the comfort of his church in North Carolina, in the United States. But as a young man he survived nearly two decades in the jungle, with his AK-47 always by his side and lecturing his comrades who were fighting the Vietnamese troops long after the war ended.

As they fled and cut themselves off from the world, Hin Nie and his unit of insurgents foraged for food and hunted tigers to sell their pelts to the Khmer Rouge.

His “forgotten army” did not surrender its weapons until 1992, after Hin Nie negotiated his freedom.

The first time Y Hin Nie came close to being killed was on the night of January 30, 1968, when the Vietcong, the communist army of North Vietnam, launched a massive attack and rocketed US-controlled areas during the Tet celebrations, the Vietnamese new year.

Hin Nie, who grew up in Vietnam, lived with American Christian missionaries in Buon Ma Thuot, the largest city in Vietnam’s central highlands. His own parents had left him with the missionaries when he was eight years old because they were poor and wanted him to have a better life, he says.

Her adoptive “godmother”, Carolyn Griswold, was sleeping when the rockets struck. In different testimonies, the missionaries indicate that the communist troops also detonated explosives inside the house.

The father of Carolyn, Leon, died immediately. Hin Nie, who was staying at a friend’s house that night, ran home and helped pull Carolyn out of the rubble. She died shortly after.

“My godmother died with suffering,” she says. “God saved my life.”

Many other missionaries were killed or captured while Hin Nie hid in a bunker.

Despite the losses he had suffered, he recovered and moved on, enrolled in Bible school and worked at a church.

It did not join the war until a decisive battle in March 1975, when US-backed southern troops were defeated and forced to withdraw from Buon Ma Thuot.

As the bombs fell, Hin Nie and 32 students from the Bible school escaped and walked for miles.

It was then that fighters from the United Front for the Liberation of Oppressed Races (Fulro), an armed insurgent movement that advocated autonomy for ethnic minorities called Montagnards, approached Hin Nie.

These people from the highlands of the country had long been persecuted in Vietnam for various reasons, including their Christian faith.

The hope of the fighters was that Hin Nie’s close ties to the American missionaries as well as his command of English would serve to reconnect them with the American troops, who in turn had recruited tens of thousands of people from the highlands to fight in front line before withdrawing from the war in 1973.

Hin Nie says he was drawn to the idea of ​​joining the fighters, who were devout Christians like him. “I had no choice, it touched my heart.”

On March 10, 1975, he fled into the jungle with them.

For the first four years they remained inside Vietnam and on the run, hiding from the army.

“Shoot and run, shoot and run. We didn’t have powerful weapons“, says Hin Nie, adding that he himself did not participate in direct combat, but that he carried an AK-47 that he used for self-defense and hunting.

In 1979, Vietnamese troops were expanding their operations in search of the Fulro, so the group fled to Cambodia in western Vietnam.

“We couldn’t stay, so we crossed the border. It was too dangerous,” he says.

But leaving Vietnam brought new dangers. Khmer Rouge guerrillas led by the genocidal Pol Pot controlled groups on Cambodia’s eastern border.

Remnants of the Khmer Rouge regime – responsible for an estimated 1.7 million deaths during the four years of terror in Cambodia – had fled there after being overthrown by Vietnam-backed forces.

Fulro needed the Khmer Rouge’s permission to stay, so Hin Nie met with his local commanders in the jungles of Mondulkiri province.

“I told them: ‘We have the same enemy’. It was the only thing we agreed on. If the communists came from Vietnam to that area, we could warn them.”

The Khmer Rouge allowed Hin Nie and his battalion to stay. But they demanded monthly “taxes” to be paid in large quantities of tiger and python skins and deer antlers.

hin nie He says that his unit caught tigers in traps and that, although the fear of tigers was real (the tigers eventually killed three people in the camp), the fear of the Khmer Rouge was even greater.

“They were very angry, they told everything. Many times they threatened us that if we did not pay the taxes we would have to return.”

Fulro was still conducting patrols and there were occasional skirmishes with Vietnamese forces. All while the unit moved from one jungle clearing to another, never settling down for more than a month.

Hin Nie remembers a “wild life”: Fulro’s fighters roamed around like animals eating whatever they could find, including leaves from the trees.

“We walked, we walked, we walked… we would shoot elephants, anything we saw.”

Around this time he married H Biuh, who was part of the group. They had three children in the jungle, but one died.

Religion was a constant in the camp.

The first thing Hin Nie did when they arrived at a new place was to erect a cross. Then she gave sermons to the soldiers, women and children.

They never missed Christmas, a prominent celebration for him.

One night in 1982 they were singing Christmas carols when a group of Khmer Rouge heard them in the distance and approached them.

“A general asked if they could join us because the songs were so beautiful and they stayed with us in the camp,” Hin Nie recalls.

“We sang and I preached in two languages: Khmer and Bunong.”

The Vietnamese communists also heard the chant and came closer, he says, but the Fulro and the Khmer Rouge chased them away.

In addition to being the Fulro’s herdsman, Hin Nie was also his main liaison officer. This meant dealing with the local Khmer Rouge, but also tuning into shortwave radio every morning, including the BBC, Voice of America and Vietnamese radio, to try to follow what was happening in a world that had forgotten them and that, with the end of the Cold War, had completely changed.

By 1991, Cambodian forces under the command of then-Prime Minister Hun Sen—who only handed over the reins of the country to his son earlier this month after 38 years in power—had become a new threat with which Hin Nie had to negotiate.

But apart from a few local Khmer Rouge and Cambodian soldiers, hardly anyone knew that the Fulro fighters were still in the jungle.

His former comrades had no idea if they were still alive, much less where they were, and neither did the international community.

So it came as a big surprise when, in 1992, Hin Nie started negotiations with UN officials.

They had arrived after the genocide to administer Cambodia’s national elections as part of a peacekeeping mission.

Hin Nie says he met with a local UN official and wrote on a piece of paper in French: “We are the Fulro, waiting for freedom and waiting for your help.”

Two months later, a group of UN officials met with Hin Nie. They wanted to know if he was a Khmer Rouge. He told them that he was not.

“They continued to question me for a week to understand why I lived in the jungle,” he says. Q

Another UN meeting followed where Hin Nie requested more weapons “to fight the communists” but was told that this was not possible.

“You only have 400 (fighters) and there are millions of soldiers in Vietnam. We don’t want you to die,” was the reply.

Then, in August 1992, the American journalist Nate Thayer visited the camp and the story of the last Fulro fighters became known to the outside world.

Thayer reported in the Phnom Penh Post that the group was still awaiting instructions from their leader who, unknown to them, had been executed by the Khmer Rouge 17 years earlier.

“Please can you help us find our president, Y Bham Enuol?” The Fulro Commander-in-Chief, Y Peng Ayun, asked. “We have been waiting for contact and orders from our president since 1975. Do you know where he is?”

Some of the group cried when they were told that their leader had died.

The news of the Fulro Chairman’s death never reached Hin Nie on his shortwave radio set.

He and his comrades had heard that the war was over, but there was still unrealistic hope that the United States would be able to get back in touch and provide support.

Although trapped at the border, the Fulro fighters were reluctant to give up the fight for their homeland and become refugees.

Hin Nie was asked how he felt towards the United States. “I’m not mad, but I’m very sad that the Americans forgot us. The Americans are like our big brother and it’s very sad when your brother forgets you,” she told Thayer.

Upon learning that their leader was gone, the Fulro fighters agreed to lay down their weapons and applied for asylum in the United States.

The group bypassed the normal refugee channels and managed to get on a plane in a matter of months.

Thayer, credited by Fulro veterans with telling the world their story, joined them every step of the way. When Thayer died last January, Hin Nie presided over the memorial attended by the veterans of this group.

Upon landing in the US in November 1992, Hin Nie was greeted by a banner welcoming the “forgotten army.”

He and H Biuh moved to Greensboro with their surviving children, who remain there.

Soon, Hin Nie began to speak out against the persecution of his people, testifying before the United States Congress.

Due to his speech, he remains a target in the Vietnamese state media to this day.

The Vietnamese government claims the Fulro still exists and accuses exiled former members such as Hin Nie of trying to launch an insurrection in Vietnam.

In 2021, the VOV news agency, The Voice of Vietnam, said that Nie was behind a “reactionary organization disguised as a religious sect based in Vietnam’s central highlands region and aimed at inciting the local population to sabotage the unity of the Vietnamese state”.

Hin Nie says that this is nonsense.

Under communist rule, the Montagnards continue to suffer widespread intimidation, arbitrary detention, and ill-treatment in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese government did not respond to a BBC request for an interview.

The Hin Nie Montagnard United Christian Church congregation in Greensboro has hundreds of members.

Nie preaches to them in English, Vietnamese, and Rade, a language from southern Vietnam. She sometimes sings in other languages ​​of the central highland region of her country.

“They’re still launching propaganda against me, but the Fulro is dead. They’re all dead,” he says.

“The Vietnamese are trying to silence the voices of minority groups in Vietnam, but I am here.”

