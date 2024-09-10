The Vietnamese government said 65 people were killed and 39 were missing, most of them due to landslides and floods caused by the typhoon, the strongest to hit Asia this year.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the disaster agency and state media said in a report, adding that 752 people were injured.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam’s northeastern coast, home to several major factories of local and foreign companies. The weather agency downgraded it to a tropical depression on Sunday.

The hurricane cut power to millions of homes and businesses, flooded highways, disrupted communications networks, collapsed a bridge, uprooted thousands of trees and forced economic activity in industrial centers to halt.

Factory managers and workers in Ha Phong, a coastal city of about two million people, said Monday that power had not yet been restored to the area and that they were trying to rescue machinery and equipment from the rain in factories whose roofs were ripped off by the typhoon.

Other northern areas, including the industrial hubs of Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen that host factories of several export-oriented multinationals including Samsung Electronics and Apple supplier Foxconn, are also facing severe flooding, state media reported. It was not immediately clear if businesses had been affected.

South Korea’s LG Electronics said one of its sites was damaged but no employees were injured.

“There is a lot of damage,” said Hong Son, head of the South Korean Business Association in Vietnam, when asked about the typhoon’s impact on Korean factories in coastal areas.

Several rivers in northern Vietnam have risen to alarming levels, flooding villages and residential areas, the disaster agency and state media said.

A 30-year-old bridge over the Red River in northern Phu Tho province collapsed on Monday, leaving eight people missing, according to a statement from the provincial People’s Committee.

Authorities later banned or limited traffic on other bridges across the river, including the Quong Dong Bridge, one of the largest in Hanoi, according to state media reports.

“Water levels in the Red River are rising rapidly,” the government said in a post on its Facebook account on Tuesday.

Using public loudspeakers, officials warned residents of the capital’s riverside Long Bien district to be on alert for possible flooding and to prepare to evacuate the area.

Floodwaters have already inundated villages on the outskirts of Hanoi, home to 8.5 million people, and authorities are already evacuating residents, state broadcaster VTV reported.

Evacuations are also underway from flood-prone areas in Bac Giang province, where typhoons and floods have caused an estimated $12.1 million in damage so far, the government said.

More than 4,600 troops have been deployed to the province to support evacuations and flood victims.

Lao Cai province reported the highest death toll with 19 people killed and 11 missing, mostly in landslides, according to the disaster agency.

Floods also inundated 148,600 hectares, or nearly 7 percent, of northern Vietnam’s rice fields and 26,100 hectares of cash crops, damaging about 50,000 houses in northern Vietnam, the agency said.