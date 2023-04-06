Vietnam will conduct a “thorough investigation” of the TikTok platform to ensure it complies with national regulations in terms of content, payment of taxes and advertising, the Government indicated this Thursday.

(You may be interested in: China: company that owns Tik Tok lays off hundreds of employees).

In a statement posted on its website, the Ministry of Information and Communications warns that strict fines will be imposed on TikTok if violations of the country’s laws are discovered after the investigation scheduled for May.

The measure comes after, this week, the senior official of the Le Quang Tu Do Ministry assured in an interview that The platform promotes “toxic content” due to the operation of its algorithm and will point out the explosion of “fraudulent activities” linked to electronic commerce through TikTok.

(Be sure to read: Douyin: how is the version of TikTok in China and how is it different).

The platform has removed more than 2.43 million videos uploaded by Vietnamese users. See also Moscow is reformulating its foreign policy.. Will the rules of engagement change?

Do criticized that “hostile forces” to the Hanoi regime use the Chinese platform to “spread hoaxes and false news against the Communist Party and the State.”

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, TikTok has removed more than 2.43 million videos uploaded by Vietnamese users in the first three months of the year for violating the country’s regulations regarding nudity, sexual acts with minors, incitement to violence, harassment or suicide, among others.

The Chinese platform entered the Vietnamese market in 2019 after a year of testing and has since accumulated 49.9 million adult users, which places the Asian country as the sixth country in the world with the largest number of TikTok users.

(Also: Another blow to TikTok: Australia bans its use on government devices.)

The Ministry of Information and Communications warns that strict fines will be imposed on TikTok if irregularities are found.

According to Vietnamese law, providers of social networking platforms must commit to removing content deemed to be inconsistent with the law and to hand over their users’ data to the communist authorities if required.

These companies, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Netflix or TikTok, are also required to pay taxes in the country to offer their content.

TikTok has paid 34,500 million dongs (1.4 million dollars or 1.34 million euros) in the first three months of the year.

EFE

More news

How much information does TikTok collect from users?

TikTok ban advances in the United States

For publishing TikTok, young recent graduates are left without a professional degree