Vietnam recorded its first two cases of local transmission of “Covid-19” in 55 days, today, Thursday, as this raised fears of the possibility of a wider outbreak, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

The two cases were confirmed in the northern province of Hae Deung and in Quang Ninh, weeks before the Lunar New Year when families travel across the country to attend this year’s biggest festival.

The discovery of the two cases comes at a difficult time for Vietnam, which is currently holding its Thirteenth National Congress, an event in which the Communist Party selects new leaders and sets policy for the next five years.

After Vietnam officially recorded only 1,553 cases of the virus, along with 35 deaths in total, the country has so far proven a global success story in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic.