Vietnam | President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned from office

Several ministers have also been allowed to leave Vietnam’s anti-corruption campaign.

Vietnam president Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned from his post, says the state media.

Rumors about Phuc’s possible resignation have been circulating for days, as the leadership of the country’s ruling Communist Party has reportedly voted for his dismissal at a meeting.

The president’s resignation is related to the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in the country, for which dozens of officials have been arrested. Earlier this month, two deputy prime ministers were fired.

“Phuc took political responsibility as a leader when several officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers, were guilty of misconduct and shortcomings,” wrote Vietnam’s state news agency VNA.

Phuc managed to be president for just under two years. Before that, he served as the Prime Minister of Vietnam from 2016 to 2021.