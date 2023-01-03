The Government of Vietnam has mobilized the Army to multiply efforts to rescue Thai Ly Hao Nam, the 10-year-old boy who was trapped 35 meters deep inside a 25-centimeter-wide concrete pillar on Saturday. The incident took place in a construction zone in Dong Thap province, in the south of the country. In total, more than 350 people have so far participated in the rescue efforts, including soldiers from the 25th Combat Engineer Brigade.

No solution has managed to get the little boy out of the hole he fell into when he went with three friends to a bridge under construction to look for scrap metal. Efforts are now focused on drilling the ground around the concrete pillar to create a space that allows 1.5 meter diameter hollow steel pillars to be placed around it.

Cranes will then be used to extract the concrete conduit from the ground. Rescue teams will cut the pillar to remove the child, who has been trapped for four days and “probably suffers multiple injuries,” according to local authorities. The idea of ​​hanging a rope was discarded because the space is too narrow for the minor to tie it around his body.

“Despite huge efforts, the rescue is still not over as the incident is rare and the rescue conditions are extremely unfavorable,” Lt. Col. Tran Minh Cong said. The authorities were shocked that a person could fall through such a small hole. “No one imagined that a child could be trapped so low because the space is as wide as an adult’s hand,” a member of the rescue teams told the online newspaper ‘VnExpress’.

The rescuers work against the clock, but hopes dwindle with each passing minute. Witnesses told the local media that the minor asked for help during the first ten minutes after the accident. Since then he has not shown any signs of life. Rescue teams pump oxygen at all times.