The country on the Mekong is popular with managers as an alternative to China. But some things are harder here than they appear. The Communist Party also has problems.

Dhe visiting diplomacy of politicians from industrialized countries is currently strongly focused on the Pacific States. Vietnam is thus granted a certain respite – the Mecca of Asian investors urgently needs the calm to realign itself. Heads are also rolling: the Communist Party is cleaning up its own ranks. Foreign investors are also feeling headwind.

Christopher Hein Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

Take the Korean electronics group Samsung, for example: After visiting the factory in Bac Ninh, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh warned him to “educate and develop Vietnamese managers and leaders”. The hint came as a “wish”. But everyone in the country understands that the wishes of the party and the government are definitely waiting to be fulfilled.