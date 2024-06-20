Bloomberg: Vietnam ignored US warning about Putin’s visit

The Vietnamese authorities ignored criticism from the United States due to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bloomberg writes about this.

The authors of the material emphasize that Vietnam became one of those states in Southeast Asia that did not condemn Russia after the start of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine and took a neutral status.

As noted in the Bloomberg article, Hanoi sees Moscow as providing “strategic protection” and support in a range of areas, including energy and arms. In turn, Putin stated that Russia will continue to develop bilateral cooperation with “our Vietnamese friends.”

US issues special warning ahead of Putin’s visit

On the evening of June 19, Putin arrived in Vietnam on a state visit. The Russian President flew to Hanoi from the DPRK, where he held full-format negotiations with the country’s leader Kim Jong-un. Vietnam is expected to be the final destination of Putin’s three-day trip.

Photo: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

The US Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement on June 17 warning about the Russian president’s upcoming visit to Vietnam. “No country should provide Putin with a platform to promote his war of aggression or otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities,” the US embassy said in a statement.

A statement regarding Putin’s visit also appeared on the Vietnamese government website. “The visit demonstrates that Vietnam is actively pursuing its foreign policy in the spirit of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralism,” government officials in the Asian country said.

What will Putin do in Vietnam?

Putin called his visit to Vietnam a symbolic event that will take place on the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Basic Principles of Friendly Relations between Russia and Vietnam. According to the Russian leader, this document opened up great opportunities for bilateral relations and created impetus for their further development.

Photo: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Putin reported that Russian energy firm Novatek plans to launch LNG projects in Vietnam. According to the Russian president, the issue of creating a center for nuclear science and technology in the Asian country is also being developed. Rosatom Corporation will help not only in construction, but also in personnel selection.

On Thursday, June 20, in Hanoi, Putin will hold talks with all four leaders of Vietnam, and will also meet with graduates of Soviet and Russian universities. In addition, the head of state plans to attend a gala reception on behalf of the country’s president.