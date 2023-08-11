Vietnam is extraditing Russian Daniil Kolodnitsky, accused of drug trafficking, to bring him to criminal responsibility. This was announced on Friday, August 11, by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation at its website.

According to investigators, in the fall of 2018, Kolodnitsky, together with an accomplice, packaged drugs and hid them in a hiding place near an apartment building in Moscow. During the inspection of the scene of the incident, the prohibited substance was seized by the police.

Since the man fled from law enforcement agencies, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him, and in July 2020 he was put on the international wanted list, the department specified.

It is specified that after establishing the location of Kolodnitsky in Vietnam, the prosecutor’s office sent a request for extradition to the country.

“Thanks to the close interaction of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation with foreign colleagues, it was possible to achieve a positive decision on the extradition of the accused,” the department concluded.

Earlier, on July 6, Spain extradited to Russia Feruza Tairova, convicted of fraud on an especially large scale. Tairova was reported to have been involved in criminal activities between 2007 and 2009, but later fled abroad.