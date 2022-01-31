HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s January coffee exports rose 9% year-on-year to 175,000 tonnes swt, while rice shipments rose 4.2%, government data released on Saturday showed.

Coffee exports from the biggest producer of the robusta variety rose to the equivalent of 2.9 million 60-kg bags, the General Bureau of Statistics said.

Coffee export earnings rose 40.9% to $395 million for the month.

Rice exports in January are estimated to have increased by 4.2% year-on-year to 360,000 tonnes swt.

Revenue from rice exports in the period fell 4.3% to US$182 million.

