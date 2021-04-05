Vietnam chooses the former prime minister as the country’s new president

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party confirmed on Monday that Nguyen Chuan Phuc, the country’s prime minister since 2016, will assume the largely ceremonial post of the country’s president.

Party members voted to choose Fok during the 12-day National Assembly session, which will see the party elect 25 key leadership officials, including the new president, prime minister, and speaker of the National Assembly.

Fok, a member of the powerful Vietnamese Politburo, has held the position of Prime Minister of Vietnam since 2016, having held the position of Deputy Prime Minister since 2011.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, he played a key role in ratifying major trade agreements such as the “Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership” and “Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Vietnam”, and chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year.