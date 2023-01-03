Home page World

A 10-year-old boy has been stuck in a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe in Vietnam since Saturday. Rescue work has so far been unsuccessful.

Update from January 3, 2023: Three days after a boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe in southwest Vietnam, emergency services are still struggling to rescue him. It is unclear whether the ten-year-old is still alive, Vietnamese media reported on Tuesday. All attempts to soften the earth around the pipe, which is closed at the bottom, and to pull it out of the ground using a crane have so far failed, the newspaper wrote VnExpress. Rescuers supported by the military are now in the process of implementing another rescue plan.

The boy, whose name is given as Nam, fell into the pipe on Saturday at a construction site where a bridge is being built. The tube is only about 25 centimeters in diameter. According to media reports, the boy initially called for help after his fall.

The rescue work was “very difficult” because of the extreme narrowness of the pipe and despite great efforts, the newspaper quoted Tuoi Tre a military spokesman. The emergency services set about drilling deep around the pipe in order to lay a steel pipe with a diameter of 1.5 meters around the concrete pipe – and thus be able to pull it out more easily. The plan is to then use a detector to determine the exact position of the boy before the concrete is cut, the military spokesman said.

The National Search and Rescue Committee said on Tuesday: “After three nights of effort, the rescue of the 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete tube at the Roc Sen Bridge in Dong Thap province is now in the final phase. In the morning, rescue workers are expected to gradually pull out the concrete tube and pick up the child.”

Original article from January 2, 2023: Hanoi – Horror accident in Vietnam: A ten-year-old boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe and has been stuck in it for two days. According to Vietnamese media reports, the accident happened on Saturday at a construction site in the southern province of Dong Thap. Despite extensive rescue work, it was not possible to rescue the child from its narrow prison by Monday morning (local time), the news site reported Vietnamnet.

Concrete pipe accident: 25 centimeters in diameter — boy trapped in a confined space

The tube only has a diameter of about 25 centimeters. “No one would have thought that a youth could be trapped so deep in the pillar because the space within is only as wide as an adult’s hand,” the newspaper quoted as saying VnExpress one of the rescuers.

Vietnam: A 10-year-old boy has been stuck in a concrete pipe for two days.

Horror accident: No statements about the state of health of the ten-year-old

The emergency services repeatedly pumped oxygen into the pipe. Nothing was initially known about the condition of the child. At first the boy had probably called for help, according to the media. “The concrete pipe is too narrow for us to tell how deep the boy is,” said Tran Van Gioi of the local police. “It’s also impossible to say anything about his health.”

Vietnam’s Prime Minister: Authorities should take all possible measures to rescue

The helpers wanted to try to soften the earth around the concrete in order to pull the pipe out of the ground using a crane. The attempts initially failed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has also gotten involved in the drama and instructed the authorities to do their utmost to save the child. (dpa)