A hundred million people will be left without seeing Barbie for nine lines. The nine that indicate, on the map marked by China unilaterally, which are the territories of the Asian giant. The same ones that appear and give its name to the so-called Map of the nine lines that its neighbors do not recognize… and that is precisely seen for a few seconds in a frame of the film directed by Greta Gerwig, which is expected to be one of the successes it’s from the season. But Vietnam, which does not accept that map, has banned it.

It has been throughout Monday when the Vietnamese authorities have publicly announced said veto: “We will not grant licenses for the American film Barbie and its release in Vietnam because it contains an offensive image of the Nine Point Line”, Vi Kien Thanh, head of the South Asian country’s film department, and therefore responsible for distributing both licenses and censorship, has told the country’s media. . At the moment, the distributor of the tape, Warner, has not made any statements in this regard, according to the specialized media. Variety.

For the Vietnamese authorities, the problem with the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which will hit theaters around the world on July 21, is one: a frame where the Nine Lines Map appears, which they reject. Said map is defined by China and is the one it has considered official since the mid-eighties and, through nine lines, it marks a series of territories that it affirms are its unilaterally, something with which other countries do not agree.

In green, the nine-point line by which China unilaterally decides which territories belong to it.

In the case of Vietnam, the problem lies in the so-called Paracel Islands, which China has believed to be its own since the end of World War II and which it has controlled since 1974, but which Vietnam also considers part of its territory. In 2009, both Vietnam and Malaysia, which share the South China Sea or South China Sea, demanded before the UN to recover those territories, but China’s response to it was that it was “the indisputable sovereign of the rights and jurisdiction of the pertinent waters, as well as their subsoil”.

For years, the escalation of tension has been increasing due to China’s unilateral decision to consider the islands its own, in what Vietnam considers a violation of its sovereignty. In fact, in 2016 it launched a direct civil flight —before there was an airport, but only for military links— between the southern city of Haikou and the island of Woody (or Yongxing, in Mandarin), the largest of the Paracels, which tension increased in a territory where a few months before had installed missiles. Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their disagreement with respect to China’s wishes. And even international jurisprudence, through the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, already denied China in 2016 the possibility of claiming sovereignty over 90% of the waters of that sea, as it claimed. An arbitration that has been of little use, since the Asian giant has continued to consider those territories as fully its own.

The annoyance of Vietnam is such that it has decided to veto the film for introducing that map among the images of the film directed by Gerwig. But it’s not the first time she’s done it. Last year he already prohibited the arrival of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland; in 2021, a couple of episodes of the Netflix series Pine Gap; and in 2019 Abominablea film from Dreamworks animation, which managed to last a few weeks on the billboard but which ended up being withdrawn for the same reason: the discord map.

