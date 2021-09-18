HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved the Cuban Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

Abdala is the country’s eighth Covid-19 vaccine approved, fighting the worst outbreak of the disease in months and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Southeast Asia.

The announcement came hours after President Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Hanoi for an official visit to Havana.

Vietnam recorded 667,650 coronavirus infections and 16,637 deaths, the vast majority in the Delta variant outbreak as of late April.

The health ministry said last month that Cuba would supply large quantities of Abdala to Vietnam and transfer production technology by the end of the year.

Vietnam and Cuba are among the last five countries of communist governments in the world, along with China, Laos and North Korea.

The post Vietnam approves the use of the Cuban Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

