USA, the 7.8 billion dollar agreement between the manufacturer Boing and the national airline Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines has signed a $7.8 billion deal with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The White House made this known. Following a meeting in Hanoi, US President Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, “historic agreement welcomed” between Boeing and the Vietnamese flag carrier, we read in a note.

The agreement “will create more than 30,000 jobs in the United States”, it is added. According to the agreement, the Vietnam Airlines to purchase 50 737 aircraft, as stated by Biden during a round table with senior executives of American and Vietnamese companies, including the two airlines.

Read also: G20, Melons to the Chinese Li: “Out of the Silk Road”. In the Biden-Modi plan

Vietnam Airlines currently has a fleet of 100 aircraft, with 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. According to state media, the Boeing jets will replace planes that are more than a decade old. The sector ofThe country’s aviation has seen a boom in recent years thanks to a rapidly expanding middle class, with a growing appetite – and budget – for air travel.

Read also: UNESCO includes Kiev and Venice among the sites at risk: here’s why

Subscribe to the newsletter

