The White House said on Sunday that American aircraft manufacturer Boeing and Vietnam Airlines will sign to accept a multi-billion-dollar offer to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The US presidency said, in a statement, that the deal would benefit the two countries by creating jobs in the American manufacturing sector and providing aircraft to support the growing travel and tourism industry in Vietnam, which aspires to become a leading aviation center.

The deal supports more than 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.

The United States and Vietnam announced new deals and partnerships during President Joe Biden’s visit to the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Sunday.

The White House said that Amcor Technology, based in the US state of Arizona, will announce the start of operations at its advanced factory in the Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh in October 2023.

The total investment of the project amounts to 61.6 billion US dollars. Synopsys, based in California, is also launching a semiconductor design center and an incubator for industrial projects in cooperation with the Saigon Hi-Tech Park for advanced technology.

Marvell, a California-based company, announces that it will establish a semiconductor design center in Ho Chi Minh City.