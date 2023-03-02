Thursday, March 2, 2023
Vietnam | A new president was elected in Vietnam

March 2, 2023
Vietnam | A new president was elected in Vietnam

Vietnam’s previous president resigned in connection with a corruption investigation.

Vietnam the national assembly, i.e. the country’s highest decision-making body, voted for a new president for the country on Thursday, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The only successful candidate was elected president with 98.38 percent of the vote: Vo Van Thuong. The National Assembly had nominated Thương as a candidate on Wednesday.

The new president immediately announced his intention to take anti-corruption measures in the country.

Vietnam previous president Nguyễn Xuân Phúc resigned in January as part of the country’s Communist Party anti-bribery campaign. Many ministers and authorities have also been dismissed in connection with Vietnam’s corona measures.

Business and diplomats have criticized the bribery response campaign for crippling basic business in Vietnam.

Communist party rules Vietnam. The country is officially run by the general secretary of the Communist Party, the president and the prime minister.

52-year-old Thiong is the youngest member of the Communist Party’s Politburo.

President Thuộng is known to be close to the General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s with. Trọng also served as the President of Vietnam from 2018 to 2021.

