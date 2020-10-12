The faint hope trial, which would allow all Vietnamese victims to see the liability of US companies that produced or marketed Agent Orange established, has been postponed. For health reasons, the hearing of the pleadings which was to take place Monday, October 12 at the judicial court of Evry was postponed to January 25. This lawsuit, which pits Tran To Nga, former liaison officer for the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam and then war correspondent of the Liberation Information Agency, against fourteen US firms – including Mansonto and Dow Chemical – is thus responsible to recognize the cause and effect link between exposure to Agent Orange sprayed by the US military and all the pathologies developed by those exposed (cancer and genetic malformations).

Fourth generation of sick children

From 1961 to 1975, 80 million liters of defoliants were spread over Vietnam in order to dislodge resistance from its caches. At the risk of ecocide: some parts of the forest have been permanently destroyed, some fruits have undergone genetic mutations and groundwater and soil remain contaminated. The bodies, too. Vietnam helplessly witnesses the birth of the fourth generation of sick children. “It is a unique, historical, political and educational process”, insists Tran To Nga, who has been exposed twice to Agent Orange and now suffers from type 2 diabetes, a failing immune system, headaches and subcutaneous nodules. Her first daughter, born in 1968, had skin that fell apart a few days after birth, and died of tetralogy of Fallot at 17 months. Her other two children suffer from alpha-thalassemia, a blood disease, and chloracne, which affects the skin, respectively.

The hope of millions of victims

This lawsuit is also a fight of David against Goliath. The overpowered multinationals have tried everything to drag out the procedure. “The complexity is that all of the companies are in the United States, where the law is different. We had to have all the documents translated by sworn translators so that the acts were regular ”, specifies Amélie Lefebvre, one of the lawyers of Tran To Nga, who asks for the payment of compensation for bodily and moral injuries.

The chemical companies are shirking their responsibility by arguing that they were responding to an order from the US government during wartime. “We deny the fact that the US government gave specific instructions on the manufacturing details of Agent Orange, precise M e Lefebvre. However, the level of toxicity is determined by how the product is made. Here the companies have used a much shorter process in order to obtain a larger volume. “ This precipitate generates the presence of dioxin in the finished product.

In 1984, the American veterans who served in Vietnam and who developed pathologies nevertheless won their case and received compensation of $ 180 million. American justice, on the other hand, rejects the action of American and Vietnamese civilians. In fact, if a French court established the cause and effect link between exposure to dioxin and the diseases developed by Tran To Nga, the millions of Vietnamese victims could hope to claim compensation for extremely heavy and expensive care. “This is why we support M me Nga in his efforts ” , assures Truong Pham, communications manager at the Vietnamese Association for Victims of Agent Orange (Vava), which has collected more than 400,000 signatures in support of Tran To Nga.