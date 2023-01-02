Vietnam | A child fell into a concrete pillar in Vietnam, rescue operations underway

The boy had been walking around looking for scrap metal when he had fallen into a hollow concrete pillar on Saturday. The rescue authorities do not know what condition the boy is in, because he no longer responds to the rescue authorities.

Hundreds people are trying to save a 10-year-old boy in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province, reports AFP news agency.

Son fell into a 35-meter hollow concrete pillar at a construction site on Saturday from a hole that was only about 25 centimeters in diameter. The boy had apparently been walking around looking for scrap metal.

“We try our best. We don’t know what condition the boy is in,” commented one rescue worker to AFP.

Oxygen has been pumped into the shaft, but the boy is no longer responding to the rescuers, says the Vietnamese newspaper Tuoi Tre, according to AFP.

At issue is an abutment of the new bridge, sunk deep into the ground. The rescuers are trying to soften the soil around the pillar in order to pull the pillar up.

Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh asked on Monday that federal authorities come to the aid of locals to save the boy.