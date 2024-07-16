A 57-year-old woman from Vieste, in the province of Foggia, drowned after diving into the sea to rescue her three-year-old granddaughter who was bathing in the lighthouse area. The child was brought back to the beach but the woman was unable to save herself. It has not been ruled out that she may have been taken ill. Her body was recovered with a rescue boat. The child was transferred by helicopter ambulance to the hospital in Foggia for checks. The Carabinieri are investigating.