Dhessian family company Viessmann is sold to the USA for the most part for twelve billion euros. The air conditioning manufacturer Carrier Global from the US state of Florida is taking over Viessmann’s dominant heating and air conditioning division, as the company announced on Tuesday evening. The founding family will receive 80 percent of the purchase price in cash and 20 percent in the form of Carrier shares. Viessmann boss Max Viessmann moves into the board of directors of Carrier. Carrier boss David Gitlin spoke of a “game-changing opportunity”.

11,000 of the 14,500 employees of the traditional group from Allendorf an der Eder work in the Viessmann Climate Solutions division. It expects sales of four billion euros and an operating result (Ebitda) of around 700 million euros for 2023. Alongside Bosch (Buderus) and Vaillant, the company is one of the largest heating technology manufacturers in Germany and hopes to play a major role in the transition to heat pumps being pushed by the federal government. The heat pump market in Europe will triple to 15 billion euros by 2027, Carrier said.

Viessmann announced that both sides had agreed on long-term guarantees. Operational redundancies are excluded for three years, important locations are secured for five years and Allendorf an der Eder is set as the headquarters for ten years. 106 million euros are to be distributed to the employees of the division as a special bonus “for 106 years of success”. With the announcement late on Tuesday evening, what several media had already reported about the day from informed circles became a certainty.

The climate solutions division recently accounted for around 85 percent of sales at the family company from northern Hesse, which had risen to a record value of around 4 billion euros for 2022. The company, founded in 1917 from a metalworking shop, is one of the best-known German heating contractors and has so far been one of the winners of the climate change, especially in the building sector.







The drivers for the strong growth in recent years were heat pumps, which, according to political specifications, should quickly replace gas and oil heating in buildings. In May 2022, Viessmann announced investments of around one billion euros in this area. Among other things, a factory is currently being built in Poland.

The company Carrier from the US state of Florida is considered the inventor of modern air conditioning and was founded in 1902. The group employs 52,000 people and earned $20.4 billion last year. North and South America accounted for 60 percent of sales. The company has three production sites in Europe, in France and Spain. In 2004, the Americans took over the refrigeration technology of what was then Linde AG, but later stopped production in Germany.

With the now resolved partial sale for shares and cash, the core business of the regionally positioned company Viessmann would be merged into the Carrier group and gain significantly greater financial strength. Faster growth would be possible, it was said in business circles. Ultimately, in global competition, at some point only size and quantity count. “The merger will create a fast-growing innovation leader in a highly competitive market from a position of strength,” explained company boss Max Viessmann, who is also to receive a seat on the Carrier Board of Directors.







In mass production, however, experts see an advantage for the Asian suppliers of air conditioning systems, which are largely similar to heat pumps and have been built in extremely large numbers for decades. Well-known providers are Daikin, Mitsubishi (both Japan), Midea (China) and Samsung (Korea). In Germany, they still lack market access via installers.