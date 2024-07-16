Viessmann, a global leader in integrated solutions for heating, air conditioning and photovoltaics, announced in an official press release that it has chosen Grit PR, a Milan-based agency founded by Laura Sordo, to manage its corporate communications and press office. Founded in 1917 as a manufacturer of heating technologies, Viessmann Climate Solutions is today a leading global supplier of efficient and systemic solutions for climate (heat, water and air quality) and renewable energies.

There partnership with Grit PR aims to further strengthen Viessmann’s presence and reputation on the Italian marketthrough clear and results-oriented communication, and to position it as a point of reference for energy transition issues. With over 20 years in the communications and public relations sector, Grit PR stands out for its expertise in creating targeted and effective communication strategies, suited to the needs of leading companies such as Viessmann.

“The choice of Grit PR as our partner for communication and press office aims to stimulate reflection on the issues of energy and energy transition, creating synergies at various levels with diversified targets.“, he has declared Stefania Brentaroli, Marketing Manager of Viessmann Italia. “We are convinced that their experience will significantly contribute to seizing the opportunities to provide valuable information on the efficient use of resources and energy and the quality of the environment that we will leave to tomorrow’s generations.“.

Laura Sordo, founder of Grit PRcommented: “We are honored to have been chosen by Viessmann to support the consolidation of their leadership position. We are ready to deploy our strategic experience and our passion, to support Viessmann’s objectives and contribute to their success..”

Viessmann Climate Solutions is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions.

For further information you can visit the official website Viessmann