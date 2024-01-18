In the middle of the heat pump boom, the American carrier group bought the corresponding Viessmann division. In the interview, his boss talks about the situation in Germany, competition from Asia – and the charm of Allendorf.

David Gitlin has been head of the American company Carrier since April 2020. A few days ago, the company officially took over Viessmann's air conditioning division, which also includes the heat pump business. Image: Frank Röth

Mr. Gitlin, at the height of the heat pump boom you bought the relevant division from Viessmann. The purchase has also been legally valid for a few days. Do you still think the 12 billion euro purchase price is reasonable?

Stefanie Diemand Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung Anna Sophie Kühne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

One hundred percent. Since then, we haven't doubted for a second that we made the right decision. The more we get to know about the company, its people and their skills, the more convinced we are. This will be a great thing.

And with a little less pathos? The heating law has turned out to be much laxer than expected at the time; there are 70 percent fewer applications for funding for heat pumps.