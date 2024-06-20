Viertola’s murder suspicion | Neighbors tell about traces of blood in the crab at the place where Viertola was killed

Viertola’s murder suspicion|A murder is suspected in a quiet apartment building area in Viertola. Wednesday night’s act of violence has shocked the residents of the neighborhood.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The suspected murder that happened in an apartment building in Vantaa is under investigation by the Itä-Uusimaa police department. The victim and the suspect knew each other beforehand. The event shakes up the peaceful neighborhood.

From Vantaa There was blood in the stairwell of the apartment building yesterday, the neighbors say they noticed.

By the morning, the maintenance company has gone to clean up the tracks and the police tape has been taped to the door. The Itä-Uusimaa police department is investigating the Wednesday night events in the apartment as a murder.

The police have isolated the private apartment where the suspected murder took place.

Nearby resident Sulo Vartiainen his friend is staying in the courtyard Pekka Virtanen with. The suspected murder took place in one of the red brick houses surrounding this yard.

Vartiainen and Virtanen say that they know the residents of the apartment, and describe them as friendly and nice people. According to the men, it is a family, which includes a couple and children.

“I had the feeling that the perpetrator was not a person living in the apartment,” Vartiainen thinks.

According to the police, the victim and the suspect knew each other beforehand, the head of the investigation Sanna Rentola says in the bulletin of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department.

Sulo Vartiainen (left) and Pekka Virtanen reflect on what happened in the courtyard of the housing association.

The victim is said to have died despite the first aid given on the spot. The suspect of the violent crime that took place has been arrested from the apartment, the release states.

At this stage, Rentola does not comment on the details of the case more broadly than this.

Event night According to Vartiainen and Virtanen, several police cars and rescue units visited the yard. Other neighbors interviewed by HS also say that they were surprised at the number of emergency vehicles that arrived in the area.

Vartiainen and Virtanen describe the event as a very sad event in the neighborhood, which is usually very peaceful.

“This is a real birdhouse. Nothing like this has ever happened here,” says Vartiainen.

Viertola is described as a very peaceful residential area.

The neighboring community is described as close-knit, and residents often chat with each other. The security guard says that he has talked about the incident with many neighbors throughout the morning, and everyone has been shocked by the incident.

Now the area is gnawed by uncertainty, because no one has accurate information about what has happened.

“It is not known who is the victim and who is the perpetrator,” says Vartiainen.