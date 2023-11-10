Christian Vieri officially reopens the doors of his virtual home. Change the name, it will be called “Bobo Vieri Talk Show” and will be broadcast on Radio TV Serie A with Rds and on Bobo TV’s Twitch and TikTok channels. The guests announced for the first episode, scheduled for Monday evening at 9pm, are elite: Adriano, Nicola Amoruso, Alessandro Diamanti, Mark Iuliano and Francesco Totti will accompany Vieri in his commentary on the championship. “I am very happy to start this partnership, continuing a collaboration that began three years ago as Ambassador of the Lega Serie A. This union gives Bobo TV the opportunity to increase its visibility through multi-channels with a new format” explained the former striker .