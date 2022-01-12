Aart Vierhouten has found a new job in professional cycling. The former driver started working as a team leader at UAE Team Emirates, the team of, among others, two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar. He has signed a 1 year contract.











The 51-year-old Vierhouten acted as sporting director of cycling team Qhubeka-Assos in the past year. That team is no longer active in the WorldTour peloton this year.

Vierhouten participated in all Grand Tours. He started as a rider at Rabobank and later ended up at Lotto. In 2009, he joined Vacansoleil, after which he worked as the national coach of juniors and promises. Then he came back to Vacansoleil.

Vierhouten is already at a training camp in Spain this week with his new employer.