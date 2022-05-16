The Tsar recalls: “The goal from Cagliari was very regular, the referee canceled it in an incredible way. There was no whistle blow on the goalkeeper.”
At the microphones of Radio Bruno he spoke Peter Vierchowod, former Viola defender and coach. This is his memory of the 1981/82 season: “We deserved to win the Scudetto. The play-off would not have been possible because the week following the last day we started in retreat with the national team, there was no time”.
Vierchowod concludes: “The goal from Cagliari was very regular, the referee canceled it in an incredible way. There was no whistle on the goalkeeper. I came out badly from the locker room, like all my teammates.”
May 16, 2022 (change May 16, 2022 | 15:01)
