The Gran Canaria Stadium hosts a game tonight that can be food for the soul or gasoline for the bonfire of desolation, no matter who wins or loses (follow the match live on As.com). Happens that Las Palmas is still begging for a playoff spot despite its herculean run of 17 points achieved from the last 21 in play, while Mirandés seeks to secure permanence once and for all. The extremes shake hands, and several kicks, tonight on the Island.

be that as it mayLas Palmas faces tonight’s match with the loss of two Praetorians from García Pimienta such as Coco, injured, and Mfulu, sanctioned for accumulating warnings. Except for a last-minute surprise, Raúl Navas and Fabio play for them. González, although the confirmation that will arrive this morning after the usual activation training is missing.

Faced with the urgent need not to see the crack grow with Oviedo, the game ofe Las Palmas will gravitate even more around Jonathan Viera, light in dark times, soccer free verse, poetry in motion in an excessively harsh category. He is one card away from suspension, which would be a tragedy for a team that depends so much, as is logical, on the best player in the category, and even more so in this agonizing fight for the playoffs.

Everything and more is also expected from Jesé Rodríguez, decisive with his goal against Málaga last week, 11th in the season overall. “We need him, he has a differential talent” he said yesterday García Pimienta on number 10, backed by Kirian or Moleiro, absolute bastions of the yellow engine room.

For its part, Mirandés wants to take advantage of the third opportunity to mathematically certify the permanence in the silver category. The red team chained three defeats that have slowed its climb in the standings after the arrival on the bench of Joseba Etxeberria. The Gipuzkoan coach has given his players a wake-up call after the painful defeat suffered against Real Oviedo at El Tartiere.

Homework is almost done, but not for it Etxeberria wants his team to get carried away in the final days. At stake is the main objective of the season and then to be as high as possible in the classification, knowing the economic injection that this entails. From the locker room, it is ensured that the message has been understood and the team will jump onto the pitch of Gran Canaria with the clear premise of getting the three points.

The rojillo technician recovers for the cause by winger Íñigo Vicente, who missed the last match due to suspension. Midfielder Martín is also available again, once his physical ailments have been overcome. No changes are expected in relation to the last appointment in Asturian lands, except for the more than probable entry into the eleven of the player from Rio to the detriment of Hassan. Garrido is out at the last minute for personal reasons.

MATCH DATA

Keys:

Good luck. Las Palmas only needs to win to keep yearning for the playoffs. Accumulate 17 points of the last 21 positions in play.

Mentality. Mirandés conspires not to repeat the poor performance of the last day. He wants to be competitive again in Gran Canaria.

Absences. Mfulu and Coco, essential for García Pimienta, are out. Turn, except surprise, for Raúl Navas and Fabio González.

Visitor. The wild boar team has a hard time getting positive results out of Anduva. Before Las Palmas he wants to certify the permanence in Second.

Aces to follow:

Jonathan Vera. The best of the category always appears when it is most needed. Vital so that his team can continue bidding for the playoffs. He is one card away from being sanctioned with a suspension game.

Carmel. He wants to score after three games without doing so. He has scored 14 goals so far.

Ups and downs:

the palms. Loiodice, Hernâni and Coco are injured. Nuke Mfulu must serve a penalty match for accumulation of bookings. Sadiku returns, absent against Málaga for the same reason.

Mirandese. Simón, Gelabert and Marqués are out due to injury. Also Garrido for personal reasons. Íñigo Vicente and Martín return, recovered from their physical problems.