She risked a big lip in the truest sense of the word. This refers to the influencer “Vienna Würstl”. Because her huge lips cause her a lot of problems.

Mallorca/Vienna – As we all know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some people simply have good genes and are as happy as God created him or her. And other people help nature a little – and go under the knife. Liposuction, eyelid tightening, chin straightening, there are hardly any limits to the surgery.

This has also long been true for lip injections. Living proof of this is the influencer “Vienna sausages“. The Austrian was not satisfied with a normal dose and had extremely large lips given without further ado. She regrets that now. Because eating and drinking is more difficult for her than before. Big problems with big lips. Such problems are still present Iris Klein, who also had her lips injectednot known.

“Plastic-fantastic” beauty influencer “Vienna Würstl” gets extremely large lips

The Austrian calls herself a “plastic-fantastic” beauty influencer. A young woman who has now received 30 milliliters of lip fillers, among others Colorful reported. The internet has recently left her with mixed feelings about her extremely large lips.

The Viennese, who lives on Mallorca, admits straight away that her large lips generally make it much more difficult for her to sip drinks. Every day she is confronted with an unparalleled Herculean task. “Vienna Würstl”, as the young lady calls herself on Instagram, even jokingly describes herself as “more lips than people”. A statement you don’t hear too often. Whether the of Caro Robens is also not averse to cosmetic surgery would also make such a statement?

Can hardly eat anymore: huge lips cause problems for influencer – criticism on social media

But the Viennese won’t always feel like laughing. On the one hand, because she has to struggle with eating and drinking every day due to her large lips. And on the other hand, because “Vienna Würstl” has already been and continues to be exposed to massive criticism on social media. But there is also encouragement for the Austrian and her lips.

Big problems because of her big lips: The Viennese influencer “Vienna Würstl” can hardly eat anymore. © vienna.wuerstel/Instagram/Montage

“Vienna Würstl” probably confirms this by having her lips enlarged further. In one of her videos, the young woman says that she will hopefully receive more lip fillers in the future. The influencer cannot understand the concerns of her fans and followers who fear that the procedures would pose a health risk. And would rather continue to go her own way.

No end in sight: “Vienna Würstl” wants to continue having her lips injected – and encourages her followers

“Vienna Würstl” also knows how to calm her followers on Instagram and TikTok. All of their plastic surgeons are highly professional and are just as highly qualified. Of course, there is no guarantee that such a surgical procedure will not go wrong.

“Vienna Würstl”, and that is her message, be proud of her appearance. What’s more, she wants to encourage other people to also act with self-confidence. Especially in relation to the body. A thoroughly laudable attitude. This step should only be reconsidered if a procedure has caused the lips to be so heavily puffed up that eating and drinking is difficult. (han)

