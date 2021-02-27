Dozens of traditional Vienna cafes are at risk of having to close after months of closure during the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fear of a large number of owners and employees, fearful that the end of the restrictions will also bring an end to aid, but not a return of business.

Many locals have managed to stay afloat so far thanks to their savings and public aid, despite the fact that they have not been able to open for months due to the measures imposed to combat the pandemic.

But this could change soon, starting in June, when it is estimated that between 20 and 30% of the cafes will have to close or change ownership due to the high costs of reopening.

“We already know from the government that the reduced hours will end at the end of June, and we will have a problem,” says Wolfgang Binder, president of the coffee sector at the WKO Chamber of Commerce and owner of the traditional Café Frauenhuber, in the capital of Austria.

Binder, sitting at a table in his central location, a few steps from the Opera, assured that in 300 years of coffee history, the city’s gastronomic venues had never experienced anything similar.

“You could compare this with World War II. We have had complicated situations but always with open doors. In 2020 we only open six of the twelve months,” he recalls.

And although the government gave enough aid to cover fixed costs during closings, the opening months of last summer were not taken into account, when billing dropped dramatically due to capacity restrictions and the stoppage of tourism.

According to Binder, most of Vienna’s cafes are run by families who have been in business for decades and who have, for the time being, enough savings.

Rent Debts and a Controversial Lawsuit

This is the case of the historic Café Landtmann, run by the Querfeld family since the 1970s and a whole symbol of the city, one of those places that best summarizes the idea of ​​”Viennese cafeteria culture” that is UNESCO’s cultural heritage.

Berndt Querfeld recently appeared in the local press to defend his position on the accusations of non-payment of rent by the owners of the building that houses the Landtmann, who want to put the Querfels on trial.

In statements to the EFE agency, he admits that, during the closing months, they did not pay the rent for the premises, because they were not legally obliged to do so.

“According to Austrian law, there is no need to pay if something extraordinary happens, such as an epidemic, a fire or a flood,” sums up the businessman inside his empty cafe.

A witness case

The conflict with the owners of the Landtmann is just the tip of the iceberg: the vast majority of coffee shops in Vienna are in a similar situation.

Binder, from the WKO, confirms: “We cannot carry the load alone, the owner has to assume his share.”

Although some tenants reached an agreement with their owners, more than 60% have not been able to solve the situation. According to Querfeld, the same conflict has also occurred in the rest of the premises that his family manages in Vienna: in addition to the Landtmann, he runs eight other coffee shops, such as the Café Museum or the Café Mozart.

But the relevance of the Landtmann makes it a symbol for other businesses, or so Querfeld thinks so.

He thinks that the owners of the building – the Wlaschek Foundation, which manages dozens of luxury properties in the center of Vienna – wanted to go to court to send a message to the rest that they are not going to make exceptions with the rent.

The businessman assures that the Landtmann will succeed, but estimates that since the pandemic began it has lost about 4.5 million euros, although part of the money can be recovered with state aid.

Request a test to enter?

The problem now is how to reopen. Wolfgang Binder believes that, in one way or another, the cafes have to work again, even if it is by asking for a negative covid test at the entrance.

“Six months ago I would have said that the tests to enter the premises are out of place. But the last few months have shown that we will have to live with these tests while people are not vaccinated,” he acknowledges.

Since February, some direct contact services, such as hairdressers and masseurs, have reopened, as long as customers present a negative covid test at the entrance.

Accessing a free trial is very simple in Austria, one of the countries in the world that is doing the most tests, with 24 per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the data analysis portal Our World in Data.

With that tool in hand, the coffee growers of Vienna they dream of being able to open again in mid-March or after Easter, although everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

By Jorge Dastis, EFE agency

