Dead in roller coaster accident in Vienna: 30-year-old Olympia Looping employee is hit by the train and dies. © Alex Halada/dpa

A 30-year-old died in an accident in Vienna’s Prater. Details of the deadly roller coaster accident are now known.

Vienna – Despite first aid measures on the spot, an employee of the “Olympia Looping” roller coaster in Vienna’s Prater died. The 30-year-old was caught by a gondola of the ride when she crossed the rails.

“Olympia Looping” – Fatal roller coaster accident in Vienna

The owner of the roller coaster announced on Wednesday that the young woman was moving in a danger area that was actually closed off. Together with the Prater Association, Otto Barth expressed his deepest concern in a press statement. He was informed by the operations manager around 8:30 p.m. that the woman “went into the system in a dangerous area where she was not allowed to go where it was blocked and was hit by the train,” said Barth, as reported by the ORF. The 30-year-old was so trapped that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident despite first aid measures. The terrible accident in Vienna’s Prater occurred on Tuesday evening (March 29)

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved,” said the visibly affected Barth at the press conference. Silvia Lang, Vice President of the Prater Association, also expressed her dismay. “We will work through this accident together and consider an action to process the accident together,” said Lang.

Austria: 30-year-old dies in a roller coaster accident in Vienna’s Prater

Initially, the exact sequence of events of the accident was unclear. According to the police, the labor inspectorate was informed and a judicial autopsy was suggested. However, it is still unclear why the woman went into the danger area. According to ORF, the 30-year-old is said to have worked as a cleaner at the “Olympia Looping”. For the police looks loud oe24.at At the moment everything looks like an accident that can be attributed solely to the negligence of the victim. The labor inspectorate should examine any defects in the plant and in the work process. A judicial autopsy was also ordered.

The “Olympia Looping” has been standing still since the fatal accident in Vienna’s Prater. A press conference on Prater’s new products for the season on Thursday was canceled.

Deadly roller coaster accident: A rescue service vehicle is in front of the Olympia Looping in the Prater. © Alex Halada/dpa

Attraction “Olympia Looping” in Vienna’s Prater

With a length of 1,250 meters, the “Olympia Looping” is one of the largest transportable roller coasters in the world, as stated on the website of praterwien.com called. The ride, with its five loops, celebrated its world premiere at the 1989 Oktoberfest in Munich. The trains travel at a maximum speed of 100 km/h. The “Olympia Looping” was set up in Vienna for the third time this year. The Barth family is one of the most successful showman businesses in Germany. At the Munich Oktoberfest 2008, emergency services had to move out because of the roller coaster. A roller coaster train was stuck at a height of 30 meters. Nobody was injured. (ml)